The Bold Type season 5 episode 5 spoilers: The last before series finale







Tomorrow night will bring you The Bold Type season 5 episode 5 on Freeform, and be prepared to feel a little reflective. How are we already at the second-to-last episode of the series?

The simple answer to this question is that the network opted for a short, six-episode final season to wrap up all the remaining arcs. That means of course the professional futures of Jane, Kat, and Sutton, but also where the three are personally. Evidence already points to this being a huge story for Sutton and Richard as they try to see if there’s anything still there. Can the two really be each other long-term? They have a lot to discuss, and executive producer Wendy Straker Hauser discusses some of what you are going to see to TVLine:

“These are two people who truly are madly in love with each other and have different views of what their life looks like, but both of them would just want their lives to be with each other … And so we’re playing with the idea that when they see each other and they open up to each other and they allow themselves to sort of fall into bed together, they allow themselves to live in this dream for a bit, pausing their clear reality that they have different ideas of what the future looks like.”

There is no guarantee that this is going to work out for the two, but they seem to be trying.

So what else is coming in episode 5?

For Kat, be prepared for her to have a “life-changing opportunity” that could cause her to examine closely what she wants out of her life. Kat just made a huge decision when it comes to her future at The Belle, so what lies on the other side of that? The promo below hints that Jane is going to be settling into her role as the boss, but there are unexpected challenges that come along with that.

