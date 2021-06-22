The Flash season 7 episode 15 spoilers: ‘Enemy at the Gates’







The Flash season 7 episode 15 is a big one for multiple reasons. Take, for example, the return of Chillblaine! It’s also going to be an official lick-off to the Godspeed arc that will offer closure for this season.

We’ve been excited to get into more Godspeed for a good while. This feels like one of the villains that the show hasn’t done proper justice to, especially when they were able to make-good on Mirror Master with the Eva story. We’re looking here at multiple different villains in one, as an army is poised to cause all sorts of chaos in Central City.

Want to get a few more details about what you can expect to see? Then we suggest that you check out the full The Flash season 7 episode 15 synopsis below:

CHILLBLAINE IS RELEASED FROM PRISON – When an army of Godspeeds attack Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) must put their family plans on hold and focus on the latest threat to their home. Meanwhile, Chillblaine (guest star John Cor) is released from prison and claims to be reformed but Frost (Danielle Panabaker) has her doubts. Geoff Shotz directed the episode with story by Jason V. Gilbert and teleplay by Thomas Pound (#715). Original airdate 6/29/2021

After this episode wraps, there will only be three left to go and there’s a LOT for the story to take on in those. We know that there is a season 8 coming later this year, but what will the path to this look like? There are a number of questions that we’re left to think about, including who the next Big Bad will be and whether or not there will be any other cast changes. After all, this is hardly the same group already who came on board in season 1.

Related – Be sure to get some additional updates on The Flash, including more teases for what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Flash season 7 episode 15?

How do you think the story is going to go for the rest of the season? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also stick around for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







