Is America’s Got Talent new tonight on NBC? Is it delayed again?







Is America’s Got Talent new tonight on NBC? We know that there were a lot of questions last week prompted by the Olympic trials, when the show aired in a much-later timeslot than usual in 10:00 p.m. Eastern. The show’s ratings certainly took a tumble because of the delay, with it generating one of its lowest totals ever for an audition episode.

It goes without saying that for AGT, airing at 10:00 is far from ideal — luckily, it won’t be happening again tonight. The NBC show is scheduled to be back at 8:00, and we imagine that this is where it will be for the remainder of the audition round. If you do want to preview further some of the acts who will be a part of tonight’s installment, all you have to do is take a look below!

Just in case you did not know what the plan is for America’s Got Talent over the rest of the season, it goes a little bit like this. NBC will air the rest of the audition episodes and because of the Olympics themselves, Judge Cuts isn’t going to happen as it often does. There will be a faster transition into the live shows, and we hope that the door is being left open for a full-fledged Judge Cuts a little later on down the road. After all, we always liked that round!

At present, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Terry Crews have all used their Golden Buzzers — this means that we’re left to see what Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara are going to do with theirs. Hopefully, the next couple of episodes will give us a better sense of that, but there’s going to be an episode at some point without a buzzer. Go ahead and prepare for that accordingly.

What do you want to see on America's Got Talent when it airs on NBC tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments!

