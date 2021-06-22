Outlander season 6 will have presence at 2021 New York Comic-Con







Conventions are one of the biggest signs that the world is starting to get to normal, and it also brings great news today for Outlander fans!

In a new post on Twitter, the show confirmed that there will be a season 6 event at New York Comic-Con on Saturday, October 9. We’re still more than three months away, so we’re not at a point yet where some other details are available. (Think in terms of who will be in attendance, for example.) Tickets go on sale for the convention on July 11; for more information, check out the link in the tweet below.

The folks at Starz and Sony are acutely aware of the value of conventions for a show like Outlander. It has one of the most passionate followings of any show out there and a presence at a place like NYCC ensures there is plenty of buzz far in advance. It gives them a ton of press coverage, and also serves as a great place to debut some sort of new footage. In the past we’ve seen everything from clips to featurettes to even at times full episodes shown off at these events. (There’s no guarantee of any one thing, though; know that if you plan on attending.)

We also think that if you’re an actor or a producer on the show, there is something incredibly gratifying about being in a place like this. When you are off shooting an episode, you don’t get a chance to really gauge fan reaction. Here, you have a number of supporters all in one room cheering you on and showing appreciation. It’s one of the few times where, as a performer or a writer, you start to feel legitimately like a rock star.

Outlander season 6 is currently poised to premiere on Starz in early 2022. Filming recently concluded, so it could be September or October before any footage surfaces at all. You can get a little more discussion of the show by heading over to the link here right now.

What do you want to see from Outlander season 6 at New York Comic-Con?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to stick around for other news. (Photo: Starz.)

You heard it here first: #Outlander is headed to @NY_Comic_Con! Tickets go on sale July 11. Visit https://t.co/5prnV34ivE for more information. pic.twitter.com/qNUZ8nQPKk — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) June 22, 2021

