Batwoman season 2 finale promo: First footage of Batwing!







The CW has revealed the first Batwoman season 2 finale promo, and it shows that Ryan Wilder is going to have some much-needed help.

Below, you can see Luke Fox officially suit up as Batwing, and it feels fair to say already that this is a very exciting occasion! Ryan celebrates having some backup in the field, and she’s going to need it based on the wide array of threats that are out there. Black Mask has been thrown very much into the position of Big Bad, and we wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up being the last foe standing.

Yet, there are also some opponents of the psychological variety. How the show chooses to deal with Circe is an interesting discussion in its own right, given that you’re effectively having to tackle a Kate Kane here who is not of her own mind. Is there a way for Ryan (or someone) to get through to her? We’ll see some of that play out before this episode concludes.

Finally, there is the question of Menace, and how they could be included in this episode and what their origin story will look like. Don’t be surprised if at least one of these characters ends up lasting into season 3, as the writers will want to give themselves some material to work with. We also imagine that they knew well ahead of time they were getting another season! That gives them more of a chance to craft some stories to play out long-term.

So what we’re trying to say here is this: Go ahead and prepare for a cliffhanger. If the show ends on some sort of solid note, we’d almost be more surprised about that than a gigantic twist.

