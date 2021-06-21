All American season 3 episode 16 spoilers: Spencer’s uncertain future







All American season 3 episode 16 is going to represent a strange, bittersweet time in Spencer’s life. There’s a feeling of accomplishment that comes with the end of a football season, as you’ve worked so hard to achieve success out on the field. No matter your win-loss record, you’ve got those memories that stay with you for years.

Unfortunately, there can also be great sadness. You recognize that you’ll never step out on the field with that same group of guys again. Maybe you get accepted into a good program, or maybe you’ve got aspirations of making it big in the NFL. Even if you do, you may never quite have that camaraderie or the feeling of playing the game with your friends. It’s complicated and we’re not sure that all of the show’s characters are ready for that.

Here’s one other thing that is fun about episode 16 — it’s a Thanksgiving episode airing in the middle of the summer! High football season is only in the fall; it’s a little hard for this show to run in real time.

For a few more details about everything going on in this episode, check out the synopsis below:

UNCERTAIN FUTURE – As Spencer’s (Daniel Ezra) high school football career is coming to an end, he starts to imagine what his future might look like. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) grows concerned about his football future and Asher (Cody Christian) gets upset when he discovers that Montes (guest star Alexandra Barreto) has been keeping something from him. Grace (Karimah Westbrook) tries to have a nice evening after learning some good news, but Dillion (guest star Jalyn Hall) finds a way to mess it up. Meanwhile, the group holds a Friendsgiving at Layla’s (Greta Onieogou) but not everyone seems to receive a friendly welcome. Taye Diggs, Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Chelsea Tavares and Monet Mazur also star. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Cam’ron Moore & Carrie Gutenberg. (#315). Original airdate 6/28/2021.

How many more episodes are left?

Beyond this one, you’re going to have a chance to see three more, including the backdoor pilot for All American: Homecoming airing on episode 17. We know there’s a season 4 coming, so you don’t have to worry about that part of things.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to All American right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to All American season 3 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







