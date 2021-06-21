The Good Doctor season 5: When could it start filming?







We’re in the second week today of the summer hiatus for The Good Doctor — what better time to talk filming?

It goes without saying that we’ll be waiting for a little while still to see the Freddie Highmore series back on ABC — scripts have to be written, episodes have to be in the can, and the network needs to find the most acceptable start date. That is something that they will probably figure out a little bit later in the summer.

Of course, finding an acceptable production start date is a big part of the equation. So when will that be in this instance? All signs point to you waiting for at least a few more weeks. Production Weekly notes that The Good Doctor is looking towards a mid-July start, but also remember that dates are always subject to change. This would be a far earlier start for the show than season 4, which was delayed (like many others were) due to the global health crisis.

With vaccines becoming more and more readily available, we would assume that season 5 production will start to feel a little more like the first three years of the show, though a lot of that could depend on province-wide filming regulations in British Columbia. We know that season 4 was a challenging one to do thanks to everything from pre-production quarantines to specific rules that need to be followed. Yet, we give unending credit to the entire cast and crew here for finding a way to make things work, even in the midst of one of the most difficult of times.

Odds are, you will see The Good Doctor season 5 back in either late September or early October — relatively close to the time that Dancing with the Stars is back on the air.

