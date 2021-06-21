Is American Ninja Warrior new tonight on NBC, delayed by Olympics?







Is American Ninja Warrior season 13 new tonight on NBC, or is it being pushed back due to some Olympic coverage? As you would imagine, there’s a good bit to get to here — every time the global sporting event comes around, it can lead to an abundance of delays and preemptions.

Today, there is a little bit of good and bad news when it comes to the Ninja Warrior franchise. After all, you are going to have a chance to see a new episode on NBC! You’re just going to be waiting for a little while in order to see it. Because of Olympic qualifiers that are airing starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, you will be waiting until 9:00 to see a new episode come on the air. This is still nice given that we’ve already been on hiatus with this show, so we just have to deal with whatever delays are there.

One of the things that we hope to see change over the next few weeks is for American Ninja Warrior to regain some of the momentum that it once had. Remember when this show was one of the biggest hits of the summer? Last year the ratings tumbled significantly in a pandemic-shortened season and for whatever reason, we haven’t seen it regain its former glory since. We hope that this can be the year viewers flock back to it given that there isn’t much else out there like it — you have that athletic competition and history, after all, combined with inspiring stories. You also have familiar faces that you can get to know over time.

We’ll see how the rest of the schedule shakes out this season, especially since the presence of the Olympics proper could lead to some greater chaos down the road.

