





Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on Paramount Network? Are we getting a Father’s Day premiere?

If you think back to this time last year, the network made a real push to promote the third season around its holiday premiere date. Given that the series revolves around a powerful patriarch in John Dutton, that made sense … and it also created in the minds of many viewers a tradition. (Technically, season 3 is the only premiere to air on Father’s Day, but still.)

Have you watched our Yellowstone season 3 finale review as of yet? If not, you gotta do that below! We’ll be your source for all sorts of season 4 coverage when it airs, so we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to ensure you don’t miss out!

We know that there have been a ton of rumors out there about the show airing tonight but unfortunately, that’s just not happening. There is no confirmed premiere date as of yet for season 4, and we have to interpret that to mean we’re still several weeks away. What makes it all the more frustrating is the Paramount Network keeping everyone on pins and needles — there’s been no formal announcement about the delay in season 4 airing. Instead, the only thing that has been confirmed is that Yellowstone will be on at some point in 2021. We know that a scene was recently filmed that the cast and crew were unable to do during the actual shoot last fall, but we don’t think that is impacting the date all that much. Instead, we point more towards the network trying to avoid the Fourth of July (airing on a Sunday this year) and then the Olympics.

Even if Yellowstone is airing a little bit later than usual, this doesn’t negate the chance of there being a season 5 that starts on Father’s Day 2022. We just have to wait for the show to be renewed before we can dive into that too much more…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now, including talk about the show’s ratings

What do you want to see on Yellowstone season 4 whenever it returns?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! After you check that out, remember to stay at the site for more updates — we’ll have an official premiere date as soon as it is out there. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







