Time season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at BBC One?







Following the finale on BBC One today, is there a chance that a Time season 2 renewal could happen? There are a few things to talk through here.

Let’s begin, though, with a dose of facts: For the time being, nothing is official in regards to the future of the Sean Bean series. We’d love for there to be more new episodes down the road! However, for the time being there is no word on this happening. This show was designed to have a pretty-defined beginning, middle, and end, and that is sort of the bold for British dramas, by and large. They are often far shorter than what we get here in the United States, and they are not constructed with the purpose of being drawn out for some extremely-long period of time.

With that being said, there could be a little bit of room to still explore in this world, that’s what the BBC will need to figure out over the coming weeks and months — do they want to continue this property? They will look most likely at the ratings coupled with the show’s performance on iPlayer. We do think there is a reasonable amount of story to watch unfold here, especially when you consider the topical nature to discussing the prison system and the need for reforms. There are problems associated with it all over the globe, and we know there is a substantial amount of story that could be talked about here.

In the end, though, a Time season 2 will come down to the producers of the series and also the BBC — British TV doesn’t often place a timetable on when a renewal has to happen. Because of that, be prepared to be patient for a long time while we wait and see what some of the people in power decide.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Time

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Time season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around to get some other updates. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







