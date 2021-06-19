Star Trek: Picard season 2 teaser: Jean-Luc and Q reunite







Star Trek: Picard season 2 may not be coming until we get around to 2022, but it’s never too early to be excited! That’s at least our reaction upon seeing the latest new teaser, which features our title character having quite the reunion with none other than Q, another iconic Star Trek: The Next Generation character.

Here’s how you know you’ve created something great: When you stand out without even appearing in a dozen episodes. That is what John de Lancie was able to pull off during the run of the aforementioned show. He enters Star Trek: Picard in a way where viewers should be able to get familiar with his role rather quickly, even if you don’t have the memory-bank of The Next Generation somewhere in your brain. We’re expecting some new twists brought about with him!

As for the rest of the show, we think that the writers are going to carefully balance the quiet simplicity of Picard’s home life with the larger missions set forth within the Federation. There is a nagging issue known as “saving the future” that needs to be dealt with!

In case you’re wondering why this teaser isn’t a little more comprehensive, the word “teaser” is the operative word there. We believe that there will be some more footage eventually unleashed for the new season a little bit later this year, but we don’t think Paramount+ will be in all that much of a rush to deliver it. Remember that this is one of their best and most important series; personally, we’re hoping that there are some other blasts to the past that have not even been announced yet. They’ll want to brace themselves for an epic marketing campaign down the road.

