Power Book II: Ghost season 2: When could we see new footage?







We know that work’s been going on when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 2 for a good chunk of the year — so when are we actually going to see some of the end result?

The first thing that we can say is that clearly, the wheels are currently turning big-time on the entire #PowerNeverEnds franchise. The first airing of Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a mere matter of weeks away. Meanwhile, Power Book IV: Force is going strong behind the scenes, and there’s a good chance either that or Ghost could come on the air before the end of the year.

So we could we get a teaser for either one of them this summer? If we were to issue a guess here, why not both? Wouldn’t it be advantageous for Starz to hype each of these shows in some shape or form? In the case of the show that is premiering first, we’d assume that there will be a full-length trailer that debuts at some point during the run of Raising Kanan. That’s just the thing that makes the most fundamental sense! You want to engage your audience while you have them for what’s coming up next.

As for the second show between Book II and Book IV to air, we’d still use Raising Kanan to put on a teaser plus some other information as to when the show is coming back. We don’t think these shows will air at the same time — one will likely air in the fall/early winter, while the second one will air in 2022. That’s the way that Starz can make Power a year-round event — which seems to be what they’re most game to do.

