Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, June 19, 2021?







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are you hungry to get another dose of comedy this weekend? We know that it’s been weeks since the last new episode aired — which makes the hunger for more all the more obvious.

Alas, tonight is still not going to be the night you get it, with the same being said for most of the weeks coming up. We are now fully in the midst of an extended summer hiatus — there is no official premiere date as of yet for the fall season, but we should learn that over the next few months.

So while you wait for new episodes to air, why not go ahead and check out something fun courtesy of Bowen Yang? If you look below, you can see a recent interview the breakout performer did recently on Late Night with Seth Meyers — it’s a chance to really learn more about him, which is nice given that on the show, it’s really so much more about the characters he plays. He spends a little bit of time discussing his background in Colorado, being an uncle, and then also some of his work at the same time. He also discusses what Fran Lebowitz thought of his impression, and how he describes disapproval as a great honor is truly funny.

Odds are, we’re going to see more of Bowen than ever on the next new season, and that may especially be the case depending on how many cast members stick around. Remember that for the time being, there is no official word on who is staying put and who is departing; there has been a great deal of consistency with the cast as of late, and we have to assume that this is not going to last forever.

Related – Check out some more news on Saturday Night Live moving forward!

What do you want to see on Saturday Night Live when the show comes back?

Do you want even more from Bowen Yang? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







