The Blacklist season 8 finale spoilers: Will Donald Ressler survive?







We’ve sent a lot of time preparing for The Blacklist season 8 finale thinking about Liz and Reddington, and we understand why. After all, they’ve been front and center for just about every part of this story!

With that being said, there are a number of external questions still floating around out there, and it feels like high time to focus on one of them here: What’s going on when it comes to Donald Ressler? Is he going to survive his recent brush with death?

If you watch the promo below closely, the good news is that you can see Diego Klattenhoff’s character out of bed. It seems like he is running through the hall of a hospital, but he’s also not running at full strength. The good news is that he’s alive, and clearly, he’s doing well enough to be out of bed and moving around. On the flip side, we don’t think he’ll be close to 100% — we wouldn’t count on him to survive some sort of epic shootout.

In the end, our prediction for Ressler is strictly this: So long as he doesn’t have to be relied on too much out in the field, he’ll be able to make it out of this situation. Cross your fingers accordingly. (In particular, you may want to cross your fingers that Townsend and/or some of his team are dead — that will make the situation for the Task Force easier if they have to square off with them eventually.)

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 8 finale, especially when it comes to Ressler?

