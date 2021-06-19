All American season 3 episode 17 spoilers: A look at Homecoming spin-off!







All American season 3 episode 17 is going to be airing on Monday, July 5, and we can already tell you that this is an incredibly important hour of TV. After all, this serves as the big introduction to the upcoming All American: Homecoming spin-off show! Whatever happens here is going to directly carry over to the new series when that airs in the 2021-22 season.

As you would imagine, producing a backdoor pilot in the middle of a season is no easy feat. You want to do a good job of showing what the new show could be about, while at the same time also trying to balance out your current characters. With that in mind, rest assured that Spencer and Olivia will still have important roles, even while the series tries its best to factor a number of other people in, as well.

To get a few more bits and pieces of insight, we suggest that you check out the full All American season 3 episode 17 synopsis below:

MORE TO THE STORY – Ready to get out of town for a few days, Spencer (Daniel Ezra), Olivia (Samantha Logan), Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Simone (guest star Geffri Maya) decide to visit Simone’s aunt’s Amara’s (guest star Kelly Jenrette) at her HBCU in Atlanta where she is a journalism professor. The group is relishing in campus life, but it also is giving Simone and Olivia a different perspective they weren’t expecting. While enjoying herself, Simone has a run in with a star baseball athlete named Damon (guest star Peyton Smith), who she learns has his own reasons for being on campus. Meanwhile, Amara is on to a big story involving her college and takes a risk that could make her unpopular. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll. (#316). Original airdate 7/5/2021.

The appeal of this new show is pretty simple: It’s not just about showing college life, but HBCU life and the pressures and challenges that these students face. There aren’t many other shows out there that really capture all of this. We’re grateful to know that this spin-off is officially happening already; that takes out any of the uncertainty we could otherwise have.

