SEAL Team season 5 spoilers: Is a new character coming on board?







We know that SEAL Team season 5 will be coming to CBS and Paramount+, so could we see a prominent new character enter the mix, as well?

One of the things that is so exciting and important about this show is the current of change — there are constantly things that are different with Bravo, and that is also often the case for real teams that are out there. People go off and do other things — and unfortunately, tragedy does also strike. That was the case with Metal at the end of last season, and it raises the possibility of someone else coming in.

Ultimately, it does seem like this is precisely what will happen! In a new interview with TVLine, here is what showrunner Spencer Hudnut had to say on that subject:

“With the loss of Metal, there’s probably another operator that we need to add to the mix … I’m not sure when, but I think you will probably see a younger operator coming into the fold, to give Clay the opportunity to kind of be the ‘big brother’ and really mentor someone.”

This change is something that excites us greatly, largely because we’re always game to see characters evolve and take on different roles. For Clay, we’ve seen a lot of him in the role of “young guy on the team.” We could see him try to pay things forward — what has he learned from being around Jason, Ray, and everyone else? How can he apply that? He’s had quite a journey, and it is certainly one that is far from over.

Remember that SEAL Team season 5 will first air on CBS this fall. After the first handful of episodes, it will then transition over to Paramount+.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on SEAL Team right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 5?

Are there any character traits you’d be excited for with a new operator? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







