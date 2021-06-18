Elite season 5: Is it renewed, canceled? Premiere date hopes







Following today’s launch of season 4 on Netflix, it certainly makes sense to want to know more about Elite season 5. So what can we tell you? Rest assured, there is more information within this piece!

The first bit of good news that we can pass along is the mere fact that more episodes are coming! The streaming service wasted no time confirming that the Spanish-language teen drama would be back, announcing the news months before the fourth season premiered. If that wasn’t enough for you to be excited, know that there are also some actors who are already on board! You can see some of that information at the bottom of this article.

So why announce this news so far in advance? The simplest answer is that it allows the folks behind the scenes to stay far ahead of the game. They can plan out scripts, film, and make sure that these episodes are perfect long before they premiere. It also gives Netflix more flexibility so that they can put the show on the service at just about any time.

As for how long a series like this could stick around for, the sky is in some ways the limit! While we know that Netflix shows tend to have a fairly-short shelf life, we do think that they covet a lot of foreign-language shows in order to expand their global audience. This is a crossover hit in multiple languages and countries, and there is still that potential to have new cast members join over time to fill in for any possible departures.

There is no Elite season 5 premiere date as of yet, but our expectation is that new episodes are going to be available at some point in 2022.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Elite right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to an Elite season 5?

Have an ideal premiere date in mind? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around to get some other news on the show. (Photo: Netflix.)

#Elite has been renewed for a fifth season and two new actors have joined the cast: Argentinian actress Valentina Zenere and Brazilian actor André Lamoglia https://t.co/7TkXVG248E pic.twitter.com/va9XEkCKHp — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) February 25, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







