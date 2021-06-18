Blue Bloods season 12 filming: Will it look different than season 11?







For those of you who are excited for Blue Bloods season 12, we are right there with you, but remember that we are still many months away from having an opportunity to see it. CBS will likely announce the premiere date over the next month or two, and production typically starts for the show in mid-July.

No matter when Blue Bloods does come back, it is fair to say that one thing will look different — or, you could say closer to normal. Last season, Blue Bloods was very limited in terms of what they could do. There were fewer group scenes (save for family dinner), less action sequences, and in general it was more challenging to bring in guest stars who weren’t frequently in New York in the weeks leading up to their episodes filming.

By the time the cast and crew return for filming this time around, they could be doing so to an environment that is free from some of the restrictions. Production in New York is in better shape now than it was six months ago, and everything from sporting events to concerts are now being allowed in larger numbers. This means that Blue Bloods will have access to larger venues for production, and can even stage some bigger set pieces in more familiar locations.

Do we think the crew did a great job last season of making the show look normal? Absolutely, even if they were filming mostly in less-populated areas and whatever safe nook and cranny they could find. Now, the process will be a little bit easier and we’re excited to see production fire on all cylinders. Hopefully, this also means a full season of 22 episodes; CBS has yet to confirm specific orders for any show.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 12?

How do you think it will stand out versus season 11, beyond just the locations? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to stick around to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







