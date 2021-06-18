Yellowstone season 4: Are Kevin Costner, cast discussing premiere date?







For the time being, the jury is still out on a Yellowstone season 4 premiere date, and that is frustrating for many reasons.

Take, for starters, the fact that the original thought was that new episodes would air this weekend! There are still people out there who unfortunately believe that it’s happening, though Paramount Network has yet to say anything about when their #1 show is back. Rest assured, though, that they aren’t going to launch the show without a trailer or some other substantial promotion ahead of time.

If you haven’t watched our review yet for the Yellowstone season 3 finale, be sure to watch that below! We’ll be back to cover season 4 the moment it returns, so we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! You won’t want to miss out on anything all season.

We know that the network is saying something, but what about the cast? Can you get any hints from Kevin Costner or anyone else? In a word, no. There’s a good chance that the cast doesn’t even know themselves when Yellowstone is coming back, as they have zero control over it. Even if they did, they would be contractually bound not to leak it in advance. We know that there are frustrated fans aplenty asking them questions about a premiere date, but they just can’t answer them. (You can at least see a post from Costner below, one where he says that he misses the ranch.)

In the end, we would imagine that the cast would like to know the premiere date just as much as anyone, as they all spent months of their lives out on location, trying to make the best season yet. This particular batch of episodes was also different than most, largely because of the especially-tight regulations during the global health crisis. The show was practically in a bubble in terms of being far away from a lot of other people, and the locations were much more stripped-down than they’ve been over the past few years.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone, including more insight on what the future could hold

When do you want to see Yellowstone season 4 on the air?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to also stick around — there are more updates on the way and you don’t want to miss them. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Costner & Modern West (@kevincostnermodernwest)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







