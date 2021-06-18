The Blacklist season 8 finale spoilers: Could Liz Keen actually die?







There are inevitably all sorts of questions we’re left to wonder entering The Blacklist season 8 finale, but one of the biggest ones revolves around Liz’s fate. How in the world can it not?

Entering the finale, you probably know at this point that Megan Boone is leaving the show. That news, after all, is already very-much out there. The question now becomes how that happens, and whether producers will actually kill this character off.

The one thing that we can say with confidence based on the newly-released promo is pretty simple: If Liz dies, it’s not because of what happened at the bunker. You can see her reuniting with Agnes, so clearly she makes it through everything that happened there with Townsend. Could someone else kill her? Sure, but we think there are some other venues towards ending this story.

From our vantage point, one possibility we’re STRONGLY considering is that Liz just gets an opportunity to go away and live her life with her daughter in peace — or, that she and Agnes have to go into hiding themselves. One thing that is worth remembering at this point is that Panabaker has activated a Burn Notice on Liz, and we’re not sure that this is going to be going away. We suppose it’s possible in theory that Liz tries to change her appearance and becomes someone new, but personally, we don’t need to see the character be recast after eight years. We’d rather just envision more closure for Liz after all she has gone through.

What do you think is going to happen to Liz on The Blacklist season 8 finale?

