Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 18: To the Poconos!







As you prepare for Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 18 on MTV next week, be prepared for another trip on the horizon! Much of the past few episodes have been about two different things: Snooki’s return to the show and drama around Angelina’s marriage. Both of these things are going to be a huge part of the upcoming episode next week, but odds are, it will be in a rather-different form with the crew going off to the Poconos.

Could this be like every other vacation we tend to see in life? That feels pretty likely, where you think that some of the problems of the real world are going to go away just because you’re out doing some other stuff. The reality, however, is never that simple. The problems follow you and if you try to lock them up, they could emerge and wreck havoc at any given moment.

Below, we have the full Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 18 synopsis with some other news on what lies ahead:

A boozy brunch with Snooki and Angelina goes sideways when Snooki spills the beans about the video “evidence” of Angelina in Old Bridge. Chris moves back home. and the roommates head to the Poconos for their big winter vacation.

The promo at the end of tonight’s episode did offer a little bit more insight about the trip — namely, that Angelina will probably arrive hot because of the video footage in Old Bridge. She may think that her other cast members are going to come for her, and she could end up as a result getting defensive before she really needs to.

In conclusion, prepare for drama — a LOT of drama.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Jersey Shore Family Vacation right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 18?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you check that out, remember to stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

🗣️ I love the Poconos this time of year! Bundle up fam, because we're taking off NEXT JERZDAY! ☃️ pic.twitter.com/1wANhYYBsz — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) June 18, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







