The Challenge renewed for season 37; filming location revealed!







Just in case you had any questions about The Challenge season 37, rest assured that it is 100% happening!

In a new video from the MTV show’s official account, host TJ Lavin confirms that the reality competition show is coming back. Not only that, but he gives a small tease of the series’ new set in Croatia! The goal is to make each season feel epic, exotic, and different from the one before, and we’re already excited for what lies ahead. (Does anyone else now think of Game of Thrones when they hear Croatia, largely because of all the time the show spent filming there?)

The official cast list for the new season will be announced at a later date, but we have a hard time imagining that this season is going to be altogether different from any other that we’ve seen over the years. We’ll see more than likely a few new combatants mixed in with some regulars for the past several years. This is one of those shows that always combines the old and the new and feels somewhat like a sporting event — it’s one of the reasons why it’s been able to air for so long, and it has a legendary status that few other reality competitions can ever hope to achieve.

Odds are, we’re still a little ways out from the new season premiering and from our vantage point, that’s okay. It feels like season 36 is still very much a part of our recent memory; not only that, but The Challenge: All Stars wrapped not that long ago over on Paramount+. There’s enough content to sit around and enjoy while we wait for the new batch of episodes to air.

What do you most want to see on The Challenge season 37 when it premieres?

Is there anyone in particular you'd like to see in the cast?

