Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Season 8 episode 21 start time







Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? You may have heard about the move to Wednesdays already. So where is season 8 episode 21?

The good news is that you are going to have a chance to see tonight’s episode “Nachalo” soon — we’re just not at that point yet. The show is scheduled to air at a new time in 10:00 p.m. Eastern, where it will be for the remainder of the season. (Granted, that is just two episodes.)

In the event that you did not know already, Megan Boone's exit from the show was just announced.

In the event that you did not know already, “Nachalo” tonight is one of the most important episodes out there. This is one where the entire truth about Raymond Reddington’s thirty-year project will be revealed in a series of flashbacks. A good chunk of the episode will be in black and white, so clearly there is a concentrated effort to make this feel different and stylistic. You’ll see old favorites, but maybe in a different light than ever before.

The synopsis for this episode at least gives you a little more insight:

06/16/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : When Reddington takes Liz to the mysterious epicenter of his empire, their shared past reveals itself and long buried secrets are divulged. TV-14

It’s clear that there is a lot to pay off tonight, and some of it is also going to carry over to the finale next week! We think that one of the reasons why NBC is airing these episodes on a special night is to ensure that they are seen by a lot of people. There is a recognition that Friday nights are a tough timeslot, and that is especially the case in the summer.

