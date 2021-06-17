The Hills: New Beginnings season 2 episode 6: Kristin Cavallari visits







Next week on The Hills: New Beginnings season 2 episode 6, prepare for even more old-school nostalgia. After all, Kristin Cavallari is going to be making a visit! She’s an iconic part of the MTV world and with her in Los Angeles, there’s a lot of fun to be had.

Does this mean that there will be fun all across the board with this group? Well, let’s just say that the answer there is a pretty-clear “no.” This is a show that tends to find drama in just about every spot imaginable, and rest assured that’s going to happen yet again here. This time around, you’ll see a conflict spark between Heidi and Audrina, and it’s one that could have larger ramifications. In true The Hills fashion, though, you may not get a full sense of how things are going to play out for a little while longer.

Want a few more details about this episode? Then we suggest that you check out the full The Hills: New Beginnings season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

The gang celebrates Kristin Cavallari’s visit to la. tensions brew between Heidi & Audrina. Justin & Jason strengthen their friendship. A good night turns into a good morning as Brody and Audrina finally put their chemistry to the test.

The stuff for Brody and Audrina may be what generates the most headlines, largely because these are two people who have been a part of this world for SO long. Where will their story go moving forward? Perhaps the most interesting thing of all about The Hills: New Beginnings is that some of these people can still be interesting, even after so many years. They still find some interesting ways to ultimately change and evolve.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Hills: New Beginnings

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Hills: New Beginnings season 2 episode 6?

Is there one part of this episode you are the most interested in? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around for other updates. (Photo: MTV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







