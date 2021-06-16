The Blacklist season 8 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: Megan Boone’s exit







Next week on The Blacklist season 8 episode 22, you are going to see a powerful finale entitled “Konets.” It also just so happens to be the final episode for Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen.

As of just a couple of days ago, we had a very different impression as to what this story was going to be. While we imagined that we’d get a lot of information on the central arc of the story, we had no idea we’d be saying goodbye to a longtime lead. Now, we are facing a season 9 that Liz is not a part of, and that is going to be interesting to see develop over time. (This finale now has the added pressure of explaining what season 9 will look like for those who are a little unsure if they will watch.)

So what’s going to come up within the episode itself? Based on the synopsis below, it sounds like we could finally learn the truth about who Reddington really is:

06/23/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Reddington makes a disturbing request to Liz in exchange for the truth about his identity. TV-14

The truth of the matter here is that it’s going to be borderline impossible for The Blacklist to come up with a story that lives up to what a lot of the hype is. Everyone has their own theories about Reddington’s identity and have for some time. There are people who think he’s the real Reddington, and also those who think that he could be Katarina. Some think he’s some secret sibling.

We’re excited to see the truth revealed … but also sad that it’s coming at the expense of losing another character.

