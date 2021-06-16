Siesta Key season 4 episode 6 spoilers: The photoshoot falls apart







Siesta Key season 4 episode 6 is poised to arrive on MTV next week; do you want to get a further sense of what’s ahead? Then prepare for more conflict, and to the surprise of no one, a lot of it is geared around a photo-shoot. Whether it be specific events or swimwear, these have been at the forefront of some stories on this show for a while now. We’re honestly not even sure what this show would look like if they were not featured.

Ultimately, being on an island may sound wonderful and idyllic — and for a little while, it is. However, what you could be seeing in episode 6 is some people starting to become stir-crazy. This season is more cut off from society than we’re used to, and it’s hard to argue the reasoning for it when you think about the virus. Being in this environment may cause people to learn some good and bad things about themselves — not to mention some of the people they are around. Let’s just go ahead and say that this is a learning experience for Juliette and Sam.

For a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Siesta Key season 4 episode 6 synopsis below:

As Juliette neglects her swimwear line, Kelsey’s goals for her photoshoot fall apart. No one is interested in Cara’s apologies. Island life reveals cracks in Juliette and Sam’s relationship.

By the end of this particular episode, we would hope that at least some of these particular events are addressed so that people can move forward. With Cara in particular, we do have a lot of questions about “what’s the point?” ringing through our head.

