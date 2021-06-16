iCarly revival: When will premiere, episodes be available on Paramount+?







For everyone out there who has been excited to see the new iCarly, rest assured that it’s almost here! In just a matter of hours the first three episodes are going to be here on Paramount+, and the question we’re posing here is simply this: How many hours are we talking about?

If the streaming service follows the pattern that it has in the past, be prepared for these first episodes to drop at midnight Pacific time / 3:00 a.m. Eastern — that means that for most of you, they will be there when you wake up.

As for what is coming on this new iteration of iCarly, it feels like there is a legitimate effort to both stay true to the original but also age the show up, as well. This is something that the revival of Girl Meets World opted not to do, and we’re curious to see how it will work here. It’s meant for the people who grew up on the original show, as opposed to people who are about the same age that loyal fans were when iCarly first came out.

Will the show prove to be funny and super-successful? We gotta wait and see on some of that, but there is a reason for a lot of optimism. This is purely a nostalgia hit that features a number of the show’s original cast members, and we do think there’s still something to the idea of playing off of online influencers. As a matter of fact, you could claim that this industry has only surged with popularity since the original show first came out.

This will be a fun experiment to watch over the next few weeks — if the new iCarly turns out be a smash hit, we would expect some other revivals to surface down the road.

If you haven’t seen the trailer yet for the NEW version of the show, go ahead and check that out below.

