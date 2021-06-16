Is Kung Fu new tonight on The CW? A look at episode 9, 10







Is Kung Fu new tonight on The CW? Is there anything to look forward to in that regard? We’re sure that there is a desire for the freshman show to continue its momentum, so we’ll break that down within this piece alongside a lot of other stuff.

Before we do anything else, though, let’s get the bad news out of the way — there is no installment airing on the network tonight. This is the final week of a planned hiatus, and we can confirm that there are at least a couple of episodes coming both on June 23 and then June 30. These will build up the story further for Nicky as she has some new missions, and also encounters some surprising twists. We’re not at the end of the season as of yet, but these episodes will bring us closer to that endgame.

Want to get details on both aforementioned installments? Then all you gotta do is look below…

Episode 9, “Isolation” (June 23) – ROAD TRIP – To learn more about her family history, Nicky (Olivia Liang) follows a lead that brings her, Henry (Eddie Liu) and Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) to a quiet town in Canada. Zhilan (guest star Yvonne Chapman) joins forces with Kerwin Tan (guest star Ludi Lin), and Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) find themselves at a crossroads. Jon Prasida, Vanessa Kai and Tony Chung also star. Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by Dan Hamamura (#109). Original airdate 6/23/2021. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Episode 10, “Choice” (June 30) – CHANGES – Nicky (Olivia Liang) offers to help Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) when the case he’s working on takes a turn. Ryan (Jon Prasida) decides to officially introduce Joe (guest star Bradley Gibson) as his boyfriend to his parents. Zhilan (guest star Yvonne Chapman) and Kerwin (guest star Ludi Lin) receive a surprise visitor. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Eddie Liu and Tony Chung also star. Richard Speight, Jr directed the episode written by Linda Ge & John Bring (#110). Original airdate 6/30/2021. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

What do you most want to see on Kung Fu episode 9 and beyond?

Are you glad to be near the end of the road for this hiatus? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you check that out, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

