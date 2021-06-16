





Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? With the way that these stories have developed, you may be on edge waiting for what’s ahead. Take, for example, what the consequences are going to be for Gary attacking Peter in the final? Meanwhile, many relationships are in flux and there is potential for plenty of new characters to turn up.

Alas, you will be waiting for a good while to see what’s next! There is no new episode of A Million Little Things on the air tonight. Last week marked the two-hour season 3 finale event, and at present, season 4 is slated to premiere at some point this fall. (A more formal premiere date could be coming over the next few weeks.)

Story-wise, it goes without saying that Nash is planning to document more of what happened to Gary after his decision in the finale. Beyond that, we’re also going to see more story surrounding Eddie and Katherine moving forward as single people. It doesn’t feel like the writers are rushing to bring them together again and for more on that, take a look at what showrunner DJ Nash had to say to TV Insider:

I’m excited to see them date. When we started our series, the only single people on the show were Gary and Maggie and they were sort of the couple that you would be least OK with them not being together. I think now we really do have quite a few single people on the show and [we can] see how they support each other through that and how friends can be like wingmen for you, but also be a safety net for you, the people who give you the courage to walk on onto life’s stage, because you know they’re waiting in the wings.

Rest assured that it also seems like Delilah will be back for more coming up, though it remains to be seen what form her story is going to take.

