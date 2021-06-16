Loki episode 3 preview: Lady Loki / Sylvie Lushton theories galore







Next week on Disney+ Loki episode 3 will arrive — and boy is there a LOT to unpack with it.

To us, the biggest question mark we have is around Lady Loki, who could very well prove to be so much more than just a variant. She could be integral in the MCU’s version of the multiverse and beyond just that, prove to still be Sylvie Lushton, a comic-book version of Enchantress.

If there is something that this series needs in order to fully work, it is a villain who is every bit as commanding and interesting as Loki himself. We know that he’s down to cause a lot of mischief, but what about having a serious threat that focuses him? It could be one lurking that develops over time and throws him into a really precarious spot. We know that everything with Mobius is already starting to fade, and so much of it could be setting the stage for danger on the other side of the horizon.

Given that we’re only a third of the way into the season at this point, you have to be prepared for some sort of huge twist. If there isn’t one, won’t that be an epic disappointment like no other? Our feeling is that Lady Loki ends up being the person who threatens the multiverse and it becomes all-hands-on-deck trying to find a way to keep it stable. Odds are, this show also bleeds a little bit into the next Doctor Strange movie, which we also think is going to be connected to WandaVision in some shape or form. These shows do very-much continue, even if they don’t do so in the form of a traditional season 2.

There’s one other fun news item to report here: Loki has already proven to be so successful that moving forward, Disney+ is going to debut new episodes of their shows on Wednesdays instead of Fridays. Talk about influential!

