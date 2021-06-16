The Blacklist season 8 episode 21: Final predictions for ‘Nachalo’







Tonight on The Blacklist season 8 episode 21, we could very well have the most important story yet in “Nachalo.” It is one that promises enormous answers on the subject of Reddington’s empire, as a number of key places are starting to fall into place.

So what sort of answers can you expect? What are we building towards? There are a number of things on our mind as we get ready for this episode.

If you missed the news yesterday, Megan Boone will be leaving the series and the role of Liz at the end of season 9! For more discussion on that, watch our video below — also, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are other updates ahead that you won’t want to miss.

There are a few things that we would say to expect here straight from the get-go, and they begin with guest stars! We know, for example, that Lotte Verbeek will be back as Katarina Rostova. The same goes for Laila Robins. Meanwhile, the image above suggests that we could see more of Dom, and we wouldn’t be shocked if a number of other familiar faces from the past are thrown in. This is an episode about connecting the dots, so a lot of people will be necessary for that. Reddington is going to tell Liz the purpose of his mission for so many years, including potentially why she was so important to it.

So while you are going to get a TON of answers in this episode, we would go ahead and advise you to not expect all of them. We know that Reddington’s identity will not be revealed to Liz until at least the finale — we used to not think that it would be revealed this season but in light of the news about Megan’s exit, it feels inevitable that it will. It almost has to be for us to get that satisfaction!

We can’t promise that you will be happy with all the answers that you get. Nonetheless, this is going to be an unleashing of info like you’ve never seen before. Prepare accordingly.

