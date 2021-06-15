The Flash season 7 episode 14 spoilers: Ultraviolet returns!







Next week on The Flash season 7 episode 14, you’re going to see some reminders of season 6 play out. For starters, you have the return of Ultraviolet to the show for the first time in a while. This means, in turn, that a big story for Allegra is coming. These two have that family bond and through that, we’re going to see if she can turn her cousin around and convince her that what she is doing is not the right way to go about things.

Also, this episode marks the third time that Danielle Panabaker has been in the director’s chair. This is something that it seems like she wants to do on an annual basis, which makes sense — why not add something like this to your resume? It’s something that you can take with you long after the show is over if you want to diversify your talents.

For a few more details now on what the future could hold, we suggest that you check out the full The Flash season 7 episode 14 synopsis:

DANIELLE PANABAKER DIRECTS – When Ultraviolet (guest star Alexa Barajas) returns to Central City, Allegra (Kayla Compton) is determined to find her cousin and change her heart, Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) finds evidence that Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) may not be the good cop she appears to be. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode with story by Jess Carson and teleplay by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#714). Original airdate 6/22/2021

We are starting to get closer to the end of the season and with that, we can understand if you’d like a little more direction on where things are going. For now, though, all we can say is that we’re going to be getting an epic Godspeed arc before too long, and that should satisfy the curiosity of those who want something more substantial from that character.

