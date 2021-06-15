Workin’ Moms season 6: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix, CBC?







Following today’s premiere on Netflix, do you have reason to hope for a Workin’ Moms season 6? Or, should you expect bad news to come right around the corner? Rest assured, we’ll have answers on it all within this article!

We love to start off articles with good news, so why not do that now? There is going to be a Workin’ Moms season 6 coming up down the road! That was confirmed in a recent post on Instagram by none other than creator Catherine Reitman. With work already being done on that season, you can rest easy while you enjoy season 5 of the Canadian import.

New episodes for this show tend to air on CBC prior to them coming on Netflix stateside, so it can be a little bit tough to figure out specific premiere dates for the two different countries. What we do know is that over the past few years, new episodes have premiered in early January or February in Canada, so that is currently our expectation moving into 2022. They will likely air on CBC until you get around to the spring, and then maybe be available a handful of weeks after the fact on Netflix. With the pandemic thankfully starting to wind down due to widespread vaccinations, it’s our hope that everything will be smooth sailing insofar as production goes.

For now, we’re just grateful that Netflix continues to make a show like this available for US audiences to enjoy. Back before its existence it was often so much harder to find these shows without having to track down a specialty channel or hope that some local network showed them in the wee hours of the night. It’s so much easier to find programming that suits all of our individual tastes.

Hopefully, more updates on a Workin’ Moms season 6 will be available early next year.

