The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 premiere date hopes on Hulu

The first thing worth noting here, of course, is the simple fact that the show is officially coming back! The season 5 renewal was announced prior to the season 4 premiere, so the folks behind-the-scenes already did their part to assure us that we have nothing to worry about at the end of this season when it comes to getting more story.

As for when season 5 will premiere, that’s what we have to be more patient on. Because the renewal was announced so far in advance, that has allowed Bruce Miller and the creative team time to figure out where the story is going to go moving forward. That also means that there could be less in the way of a delay between season 4 and season 5. Our expectation is that the latest batch of episodes will premiere in 2022.

Much of the reason for the season 4 delay had to do with production shutdowns and the global health crisis. Moving forward, filming conditions should be a little bit safer — that could mean more large-scale scenes featuring a wide array of cast members, and also higher stakes as we start to move closer to the endgame of the show. There is no word as to whether or not season 5 is the final season.

