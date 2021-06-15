Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? Early season 4 hopes







Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? If you come into this article wondering that, we’re happy to help! Not only that, but we’re equally happy to look ahead towards whatever the long-term future of the show is going to be.

The first thing that we have to do here, though, is get some of the bad news out of the way: After all, there is no new episode of the Ryan Eggold series on the air tonight. Last week was the all-important finale and while we’re bummed that it’s over, at least we were left on a VERY compelling note as we think about what the future holds.

For starters, let’s talk about things for Max and Helen. It’s obvious that the writers are now building towards these two being in some sort of happy relationship. It’s too early to know precisely what said relationship will look like, but all indicators suggest that we’re diving head-first into it. The premiere should pick up not too far from where the finale left off, and in season 4 they will have to balance out their personal and professional dynamic. Also, we’re sure that other people at the hospital will have a reaction to this relationship — whenever they choose to disclose it, of course.

So what about what happens beyond these two? We still have questions regarding Iggy’s future after he made it clear that he’s not sure he wants to treat any new patients. Bloom has also created a complicated situation within her own romantic life, and we’re still waiting to see if there will be any new castings after Dr. Kapoor’s exit at the start of the season.

NBC has yet to announce a formal premiere date for New Amsterdam season 4; hopefully, we will get that a little later this summer.

