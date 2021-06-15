This Is Us season 6 video: Sterling K. Brown, cast offer fake endings







We know already that This Is Us season 6 is going to be the final one over on NBC — with that in mind, we of course are curious how the show could end. How could we not?

It’s true that the producers aren’t going to give us any firm answers for a long time about the series finale, so why not listen to some fake ones instead? That is what the latest video courtesy of the show’s official Facebook page is all about.

If you look below, you can see Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Mandy Moore, and a number of other major cast members do their part to suggest how the series is going to end. What’s the twist? None of their ideas are actually going to happen — though there are some pretty fun ones in here. Chris Sullivan, for example, suggests that the entire story is the product of a Matrix. Meanwhile, Hartley makes it clear that this whole time, this has actually been a vampire show. The funniest one to us is Brown’s suggestion that the entire show is a dream of Jack’s, including his own death somewhere down the road. He sells it in such a way that makes it feel plausible!

We know that some cast members already have at least a small sense of what the show’s ending will be — after all, they have filmed some bits and pieces of it far in advance!

Unfortunately, we will be waiting a long while still to learn more about the future for any member of the Pearson family. This Is Us season 6 is currently not slated to premiere until we get around to 2022.

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6?

Which one of these fake endings do you enjoy the best? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you take a look at that, remember to stick around to score some other updates on the future. (Photo: NBC.)

