Cruel Summer season 2 renewal confirmed leading into the finale







As you prepare for tonight’s finale, take some comfort in knowing that a Cruel Summer season 2 will be coming down the road at Freeform.

Today, the network officially confirmed that another batch of episodes is coming, which doesn’t come as much of a shock after solid multiplatform ratings and plenty of social media buzz. In a statement, here is what network president Tara Duncan had to say:

“Renewing Cruel Summer for a Season 2 was an easy decision. It’s the biggest series debut in Freeform’s history and the audience response has been overwhelmingly positive. [Show executive producers] Jessica [Biel], Michelle [Purple] and [showrunner] Tia [Napolitano] did a phenomenal job telling an addictive story that’s tapped into the cultural zeitgeist. I’m excited to see where they take the series next.”

Meanwhile, Napolitano added the following:

“Collaborating with Iron Ocean, our dedicated crew, charismatic cast, and our partners at Freeform and eOne has been the best first showrunning experience I could ask for. I am beyond grateful and excited by the amazing fan response to our show! Continuing to bottle Cruel Summer magic for a Season 2 is an absolute dream come true.”

Here is the challenge with a show like this moving forward: The first season revolved around such a specific concept that trying to extend it outward may not be the easiest thing in the world. You have to hope that there is a very-particular plan for how to move forward since otherwise, you could be setting yourself up for a letdown. We know that in tonight’s finale, a long-awaited showdown is going to happen in court — we don’t know if “answers” is the right expectation to have, but you could see perspective play an important role in determining the future for both Kate and Jeannette.

What do you want to see on Cruel Summer season 2?

Are you happy that the show was renewed leading into the finale? What do you think will happen next? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After doing that, remember to also stick around to score all sorts of other information on the future. (Photo: Freeform.)

