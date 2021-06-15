Doctor Who season 13: More Jodie Whittaker exit rumors surface







The buzz has been out there for a while that Jodie Whittaker could be leaving Doctor Who soon, and it wouldn’t be a shock if she did. Series leads typically have a limited shelf life here, where they usually stick around for three or four years before saying goodbye. If you’re lucky, you have a chance to last for two seasons before the exit rumors start to ramp up.

Based on the rumors that are floating out there now, it does seem as though Jodie could be leaving, but not at any point this year. According to a report from the Radio Times, the actress will be around through the remainder of season 13, which is going to be shorter than usual due to the global health crisis. Following that, she will film a pair of specials in 2022 before saying goodbye. That gives the Thirteenth Doctor ample time to say her farewell before we eventually move over to a new lead.

With all of this spelled out, nothing has been confirmed by the BBC, who never is under any obligation to respond to reports that are out there. If her exit is announced at the end of this year, then we will probably learn in 2022 who some of the big candidates are to replace her. Even that, though, has a tendency to be full of red herrings, as the writers and producers can pick someone out of left field who no one really sees coming.

For now, we just hope that Jodie has a fantastic send-off after everything that she has done on this show. She made history in the role of The Doctor, plus had a chance to take part in some memorable and imaginative stories. We hope that we continue to see episodes that are both exciting and emotional through the rest of the year.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Doctor Who

When do you think that Jodie Whittaker could be leaving Doctor Who, provided it is even happening?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







