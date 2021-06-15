The Bachelorette episode 2: Did Katie Thurston eliminate Cody?







Tonight, The Bachelorette episode 2 showed us one thing above all else: Katie Thurston means business in her pursuit of love. She’s also going to take concerns from some of the guys seriously.

In the past, we’ve seen leads be rather dismissive when a contestant comes to them with information about someone else on the show. Either they don’t want to believe them, or they think that they are just out to cause a lot of drama. In the end, that didn’t happen when it comes to Cody on Monday night’s new episode.

During Katie’s second group date in the episode, Aaron opened up to her with information on Cody after he was prompted to do so. He claimed that he knew him from back home, and he had seen a pattern of behavior from him that was troublesome and, in his words, “malicious.” Katie realized soon after that there was little incentive for Aaron to do this so early unless he genuinely felt it to be true. Why run the risk of tanking your odds to stick around?

Katie later confronted Cody about some of the allegations and in her mind, he didn’t seem all that willing to fight back. Instead, it felt like he knew somewhat was coming and he had already prepared some sort of response. All of the information was vague, but Cody is now gone from the show. It’s hard to choose sides without any specific details, but Katie went with her gut and it’s rather hard to be upset about that.

