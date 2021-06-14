The Flash season 7 episode 13 video: Barry and Cecile’s crisis







When The Flash season 7 episode 13 airs on The CW tomorrow night, early signs point towards it being a Cecile spotlight. It’s certainly going to be one that looks and feels rather different from what we just got on the show!

The first thing that we have to do here is hand over a generous amount of honesty — it’s going to be hard for the show to top what they just gave us on this past episode. We’re talking there about an iconic farewell to Cisco, one complete with a very-fun musical tribute set to “Poker Face.”

Now, it’s right back into the fire for Barry as he and Cecile could find themselves trapped within a metaphorical prison while another version of Cecile is out there in the world. This episode does have some echoes of the Mirror-verse already, though there are definitely some different ways that the story could end. The stakes in the end are death, and that part is relatively the same … though couldn’t you say that about most stories in general here?

One of the things that The Flash does need as we’re getting close to the end of the season is a sense of constant direction — movement forward as opposed to a number of different spots. What made the Graphic Novel approach last season work is that effectively, we were getting only two long arcs. This time around it feels like there’s too much going on, and we’re jumping too fast from one story to the next that we’re not getting enough time to invest in any of them. Is there still some fun to be had? Sure, but we’d argue that the Bloodwork arc is the strongest thing that we’ve seen from the series over the past few years.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Flash right now

What do you most want to see on The Flash season 7 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you check that out, remember to also stick around to get some further updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







