NCIS: Hawaii: Is work already being done on new spin-off?







We know that NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles are going to be taking their time before starting off production. Yet, is it already all-systems-go when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii? Early signs seem to suggest so.

In a recent post on her Instagram Stories, new lead Vanessa Lachey shared an image of her outside of a film studio in the Aloha State — meanwhile, you can also see a Story from newly-announced cast member Tori Anderson showing that she is ALSO in Hawaii. All of this is great news, even if we are going to be forced to wait a good while still to see the series debut on CBS.

So why is there such a long wait? There are a few different reasons for it, but some of them probably begin with the fact that first episodes generally take more time to film! NCIS: Hawaii may not have a traditional pilot in the way that some other new shows do, but it still needs time in order to get the cast and crew in rhythm. This also gives them a lot of time to get feedback and prepare for the remainder of the first season.

There are reasons aplenty to be excited about this new series — beyond the presence of Lachey and Anderson, there are a number of people behind the scenes with experience on the NCIS franchise already. Meanwhile, CBS has a longstanding relationship with Hawaii that dates back to when Hawaii Five-0 first came on the air there. Everyone has a good sense of what viewers want, both when it comes to action, humor, and escapism.

Obviously, it would be great if there was a crossover between this show and the new ones eventually, but we may have to wait a while for that.

