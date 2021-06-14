The Republic of Sarah episode 2 spoilers: The quest to find power







As we prepare for The Republic of Sarah episode 2 airing next week, we have to say that we’re very excited for what lies ahead! This is a very unique show when it comes to its concept, given that it’s effectively about a woman trying to start a country from scratch. There are a lot of highs and lows that are going to come with that, especially since you have to convince a whole world around you that what you’re proposing is 100% real.

Regardless of whether or not any of this would be feasible long-term in real life, we’re curious to see how Sarah balances new struggles in her independent community of Greylock — including not having any power. Being able to function like a modern society has to be high on the priority list, so you better hope that she’s able to find a resolution here — and soon.

For a few more details as to what lies ahead, check out the full The Republic of Sarah episode 2 synopsis below:

A LEADER OR A FRIEND – Sarah (Stella Baker) is faced with her first major challenge as a leader when Greylock’s power is shut off. Negotiating with utility companies doesn’t go as planned, so Sarah proposes a controversial new idea that involves inviting Danny (Luke Mitchell) and Lydon Industries back to town. After a pep talk from AJ (Nia Holloway), Sarah knows she must make some tough decisions, which causes problems for Grover (Ian Duff) and Corinne (Hope Lauren). Meanwhile, Bella (Landry Bender) pushes boundaries with her dad when it comes to spending time with Tyler (Forrest Goodluck) and Sarah, which leaves Maya (Izabella Alvarez) wondering if she misjudged Bella. Megan Follows also stars. Erica Dunton directed the episode written by Jeffrey Paul King (#102). Original airdate 6/21/2021. Every episode of THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Will viewers respond to this show? We hope so, but we also hope The CW is patient. This is, after all, a non-franchise that is going to take some time to find a proper audience. The DVR and streaming ratings could prove to be even more important than who watches live.

