All American season 3 episode 15 spoilers: Prepare for ‘After Hours’







Next week on All American season 3 episode 15, you could be diving into some different waters in “After Hours.” A good bit of tonight’s new episode is football-focused, whereas this one could revolve more around specific relationships. It also could be set (go figure) in the evening, hence the title.

So what’s the focus for this story? Go ahead and check out the full All American season 3 episode 15 synopsis below:

FINDING A CONNECTION – When Billy forces Spencer and Frausto to get on the same page, the night takes an interesting turn when they run into Jordan and Asher. Olivia is excited to hang out with Layla for some much-needed bonding, but the night doesn’t go as Olivia had planned. Laura needs some work advice and turns to Grace for some insight, but they both get more than they bargained for. Meanwhile, Billy finds himself in an unusual situation as he takes a walk down memory lane. Taye Diggs, Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Chelsea Tavares and Monet Mazur also star. Kelli Williams directed the episode written by Mike Herro & David Strauss. (#319). Original airdate 6/21/2021.

So what’s with that #319 at the end? Here’s one of the things that is interesting about this episode: It was actually filmed later than anything else on the season! It remains to be seen if that means anything at all to the story, but it suggests that production-wise, this installment was held back until the end for some reason.

Out of all the storylines that are mentioned here, we’re perhaps the most curious about Billy’s. For starters, Taye Diggs is a fantastic actor. Then, you add to this the fact that Billy has such a rich history with Crenshaw and beyond. There are parts of his life that do still remain a mystery to us as viewers and we can’t wait to see more from him.

Beyond all this, we know that Spencer has a lot to figure out for himself emotionally, Olivia and Layla can assess the state of their friendship, and we’re still waiting for the backdoor pilot for All American: Homecoming, which is set to debut later this summer.

