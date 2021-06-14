Stargirl season 2 trailer: Has Green Lantern’s daughter arrived?







The Stargirl season 2 trailer has officially arrived, and it feels already like the DC Comics celebration that we had in season 1 all over again.

Yes, there is a big part of this show that is about Courtney Whitmore and her journey to become the protector of Blue Valley. Yet, it’s about so much more than that. It manages to perfectly mode the old and new when it comes to the Justice Society of America — there are classic comic characters aplenty, and more will be coming when new episodes arrive starting on August 10.

Probably the biggest jaw-dropper within the trailer is the mention of Green Lantern’s daughter Jade, who we have to imagine will be an important part of this season. It’s also going to be interesting to see how Stargirl works Green Lantern mythology into this show overall, given the fact that HBO Max has a show about that property coming out in the future. How much sharing is going to be going on here?

Stargirl season 2 is also going to feature classic foes including Eclipso and Shade, and will start off with a pretty interesting premise. At the start of the story, Courtney is going to struggle to return to her old life. Even though the ISA was thwarted at the end of the first season, she can’t quite give up the urge to fight crime and save the day. The staff chose her for a reason, and it’s hard to ignore that sort of destiny. With that being said, she also has to resist that temptation to let destiny define every other part of her life. This is a delicate balancing act that she will need to work in order to figure out. (Odds are, the new threats won’t take too much time before they wreck havoc all over the place.)

Oh, and rest assured that Cindy a.k.a. Shiv is still out there. She makes a brief appearance in the trailer.

