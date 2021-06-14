The Bachelorette spoilers: Greg Grippo gets first Katie Thurston date







As we prepare for tonight’s The Bachelorette episode on ABC, things are looking very good for Greg Grippo on all fronts. He was already the first guy to get a rose this season; now, he gets the first one-on-one date with Katie Thurston!

It’s extremely rare that the First Impression Rose recipient also gets the first date; typically, they are stuck waiting for at least a couple of episodes! It’s a case of good news and bad news for a guy like Greg, who seems to be a little more low-key than some of the other men this season. He could view this as real validation that Katie has feelings for him and if he focuses on that, he should be all right in the weeks that follow. However, the flip side of this is that it could make him a target of jealousy from the other guys, who feel like he’s getting all the attention. He’ll also have to cope with getting so much time with her right away, only to then see her going off and dating other men for the rest of the season. It’s a part of the process and all of these men know that, but it doesn’t make it any easier while you’re in there.

The sneak peek below for tonight’s episode gives you a sense of what Katie and Greg’s date will be, and it does seem like there’s a strong outdoor theme to it. With the show taking place in New Mexico this season, we feel like a lot of the dates are going to be a bit more down-to-earth. Because of the health crisis, there’s less in the way of travel or grand romantic locations. It’s more about using your time to work on building the relationship and escaping the drama. The chemistry between these two is clear (and she did say that Greg looks like her ex-boyfriend so there’s also that!); now it’s just about seeing if the foundation is there as well.

Do you think that Greg Grippo is Katie’s #1 contender right now on The Bachelorette?

