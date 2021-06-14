Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Prison heat, New York mayoral race







The June 13 episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver was one that was particularly hard to predict in advance. There was no singular current event that defined the week! With that, we found ourselves in somewhat of a sea of confusion trying to determine what the first segment would be.

Oliver kicked things off tonight with a discussion about “magnetic” vaccine conspiracy theory — not a lot to say here other than that it was other nonsense. From here, we moved over to the New York Mayoral race, one that has become increasingly heated on the Democratic side. Take Eric Adams, who had to defend whether or not he truly lived in New York. Then, there was Andrew Yang choosing to discuss having to give away his family dog when he didn’t have to say anything at all. In general, oversharing has become a key part of this race in ways that you would not expect.

Now, the main segment – We’re going to be venturing into the world of prisons again. This is a subject that Last Week Tonight has discussed in the past, but not in the way that we see here. The bulk of this segment was about prison heat, something that is unbearable in a number of places within the country.

