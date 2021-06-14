The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 finale spoilers: How big will the ending be?







The more that we hear about The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 finale, the more we think that this will be a story for the ages. Based on how ambitious the current arc is with June, and also how intent she is for vengeance we are hoping to see Fred take a giant loss for once.

It’s easy to understand why Elisabeth Moss’ character is where she is. On this past episode, we saw her learn that Fred Waterford was not going to face justice in the way that he deserved — instead, he was handed a plea deal where he will get his freedom in return for information about Gilead. June has a few things to say about it, but the finale isn’t going to be all words. There are a few decisive actions that she is poised to take, as well.

For a few more teases on what makes this finale (entitled “The Wilderness”) stand out from all the rest, take a look at what O-T Fagbenle (who plays Luke) had to say to The Hollywood Reporter:

This is one of my favorite seasons because it’s so unpredictable — it’s kept all the suspense and horror of the initial premise but really expanded out. The writers of this show always invoke strong emotions by the end of the season with really unexpected turns. And the end of this season is probably the most explosive end of all seasons. It’s all leading up to this finale because June is a mysterious one. Her fundamental engine is upturning the existing power structures, and she’s been put into a corner now.

When someone is put in a corner, they either shrink or fight back — and June isn’t going to be one to shrink. Many of us have been waiting to see June get her revenge on Fred… could this finale be her time?

What sort of ending are you expecting on The Handmaid’s Tale season 4?

