Yellowstone season 4: Who could the new Big Bad be?







The wait for Yellowstone season 4 continues to be a long one, and the premiere date isn’t the only thing we want more information on. Just think in terms of how little has been said about the show itself so far!

In a way, we do understand the relative lack of information from the folks at Paramount Network: We’re coming off of a HUGE cliffhanger and almost anything they say could serve to give away one of the biggest mysteries at present: Whether or not a major character died.

When the dust settles on that cliffhanger, we can finally get into some other topics, and that includes who the next major villain for the Kevin Costner series could be! We’ve seen a handful of them over the first few seasons and below, you can check out some possible candidates…

Roarke – It’s still easy to say that he’s the biggest threat to the ranch, and the same goes for the company around him. So much of this show has been about land, and we know that he’s very-much intent on ensuring that he gets it and changes up the entire community. Would he kill for it? That’s one of the things we’re left to think about.

Jamie – If Jamie put out a hit on the rest of his family, it’d be one of the coldest twists imaginable — yet, it’d also set him up to be a formidable adversary for most of season 4. He knows the Duttons better than anyone and that could lead to a tactical advantage.

Malcolm Beck – Could he still be alive? There are a lot of theories floating around out there, and it makes some sense that he would want revenge.

Jamie’s biological father – We just met him, but he could have a pretty significant motive for wanting to get most of his son’s adoptive family out of the way. He could, after all, see this as a means to a spectacular end for himself.

Someone totally new – It makes sense for a new enemy for one simple reason: John Dutton has lived a long, full life. It goes without saying that he’ll have made a lot of enemies along the way.

Who do you think the new Big Bad could be on Yellowstone season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you check that out, remember to also come back around to get some of the latest insight. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

