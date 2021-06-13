Manifest season 4 spoilers: How could Ben move forward?







For the time being, it does still remain to be seen if a Manifest season 4 is going to be happening at NBC. If it does happen, just know this: The writers definitely have a plan. That may not alleviate some of the pain of what just happened, but said plan is still very-much there.

The person who may be suffering the most at the end of where we are now is Ben Stone, and for a number of different reasons. He’s set to deal with a tornado of shocking and/or devastating moments — he’s lost his wife Grace, his baby was just kidnapped, and Cal has suddenly aged up years in the blink of an eye. There’s going to be a lot for him to tackle, and that’s without even mentioning all of the risks that he took during season 3. He’s tried so hard to get answers; how much closer is he really to getting them?

Speaking via TV Insider, Josh Dallas does his best to map out where his character could go moving forward:

I don’t know how he goes forward. At the end of Season 3, you see him just saying he doesn’t understand. Saanvi says to him, “You gotta have faith,” and he does have faith, but he doesn’t understand. That’s one of the key things into Ben: He wants to understand so much. He wants to understand everything. I think that ultimately got him in hot water this season, because he’s so determined and so blinded, as I think most people would in this situation. If the situation ever happened to anybody, you would be so dogged about finding out what happened to you that some things, judgment being one of those things, kind of go out the window.

Will Ben find a way to move forward? He has to. He recognizes how many people are counting on him, just as he also recognizes that as a father, he needs to be there for all of his kids. They will struggle tremendously with losing their mom, just like he will have to adjust to being a single dad.

Oh, and of course he needs to hunt down Angelina immediately.

