When Calls the Heart season 9: When to expect first video footage







We know that we're going to be waiting a long time to get some When Calls the Heart season 9 footage — that much is clear.

With that being said, though, let’s pose the following question: How long are we talking about? Is this going to be a situation where we get nothing before the end of the year?

As with many things related to this show, the possibility of another trailer depends on a number of factors. First things first, it depends on whether or not we’re getting a Christmas Special! If that happens, we know that you’ll probably get some video footage from that in early-to-mid December. It would be one of the biggest events of the year on Hallmark Channel, as these specials routinely get great ratings. They will do their best in order to promote that.

If there is no Christmas Special, however, you’ll probably be stuck waiting until early 2022 to get some more video footage. This is a show that doesn’t release their trailers months in advance of the premiere, so patience will be crucial. We are, of course, also wondering what they would focus on in a new trailer — will it be Lucas and Elizabeth’s relationship, some new arrivals in Hope Valley, or struggles in the town in general?

When filming kicks off in the coming months, there’s a chance that you could see at least a few video teases — with that being said, though, they likely will not be official ones. You’re more likely to just see some assorted footage of the cast and crew on set getting back to work! Remember that it makes sense for the team to get back to work in the summer, as it allows them to take advantage of the weather then and avoid the colder temperatures in British Columbia later in the year.

